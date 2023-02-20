Photo of the Day: Compilation of famous Taiwan architecture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An architect recently created this compilation of four famous structures in Taiwan and shared it to social media, where it quickly went viral.

Laurentiu Herinean, a 30-year-old German-Romanian citizen, posted this image on his Instagram page (@archi.tectium) and Reddit on Friday (Feb. 17), gaining him 714 upvotes for the latter. Herinean told Taiwan News that he started making these isometric images around a year ago.



NTU Main Library. (Laurentiu Herinean illustration)

He says they consist of places that he has been to or found interesting. "I think isometric drawings are great for showing depth, scale, and the overall 'feeling' of a building," said Herinean.

As to what inspired him to illustrate Taiwanese architecture, Herinean said that his fiancé Frances, who comes from Taiwan, introduced him to some of the traditional buildings in Taiwan, and he became fascinated by them. He started a collection of drawings that showcase different styles and architectural techniques.



Moon Bridge in Dahu Park. (Laurentiu Herinean illustration)

Frances suggested that he should post them online to enable more people to see the drawings. He therefore then started the Instagram account Archi.tectium, where he posts a new drawing and a process video each week.

He wanted to do a few historic buildings first, so he started with Fort Domingo and Ta-Cheng Hall in the Tainan Confucius Temple. The artist said that it was a bit more difficult than the other projects he had done before because he had to piece together the information from various photos and other resources online.



Ta-Cheng Hall. (Laurentiu Herinean illustration)

Once he finished the Moon Bridge in Dahu and the NTU Library, Herinean put the four drawings together in the collage that he posted on Friday. He said he "definitely plans" to do more collages like these in the future.

All illustrations are drawn on an iPad using the program Procreate and the works are always posted to the Instagram account. The drawing process for each individual building is also posted in the form of short video.



Fort San Domingo. (Laurentiu Herinean illustration)