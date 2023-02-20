Taiwan's P.League may ban cheerleaders' sexy moves meant to distract Jeremy Lin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Efforts of cheerleaders by the opposing team to distract Jeremy Lin (林書豪) at the free throw line with allegedly obscene movements during a P.League+ (PLG) over the weekend has drawn calls for such tactics to be banned for being indecent.

During a game between Lin's Kaohsiung 17Live Steelers and the Formosa Taishin Dreamers on Saturday (Feb. 18), members of the cheerleading team, known as Formosa Sexy, tried to distract Steelers players such as Lin while they took free throws. During the live-video broadcast, they could be seen making provocative movements in schoolgirl uniforms with short skirts while shouting opposing players' names.

In the fourth quarter, while Lin was at the line, the camera cut to the cheerleaders, three of whom could be shaking their skirts with their backs turned to Lin. One of the cheerleaders could be seen spanking two of her teammate's buttocks with a rolled-up placard.



Cheerleaders trying to distract Lin. (YouTube, P.League+ screenshot)

Lin seemed unfazed and sank both free throws. In fact, most of Lin's 16 points scored that night were from the free throw line, where he went 9 for 11. However, his performance was not enough as his team lost 102 to 91.

The actions by the cheerleaders drew criticism on the popular online forum PTT, where the author of one post called for the PLG to expressly prohibit cheerleaders from interfering with free throws. The user argued that given that the league is meant for families, such behavior is inappropriate for children and questioned what kind of example this sets for up-and-coming cheerleaders.

Next Apple reported that the PLG may discuss the matter this week. The league reportedly admonished cheerleaders to not interfere with the free throws of opposing players with such "excessive behavior."