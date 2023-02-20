Taiwan’s Baishatun Matsu Pilgrimage concludes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s most famous folk traditions concluded Tuesday (Feb. 20) with the Baishatun Matsu pilgrimage concluding a 9-day trip to Yunlin’s Beigang Chaotian Temple.

This particular Matsu procession does not proceed according to a predetermined path, but rather follows Matsu’s will as divined by temple authorities, including daily departure and rest times. The only fixed destination is the Beignang Chaotian Temple, which is also the turnaround point, according to an LTN report.

For the final leg of the trip, devotees set up street side tables with incense awaiting the arrival of the pink palanquin which carried Baishatun Matsu. Fireworks frequently went off as the procession passed, most underfoot though some were hoisted high in the air, making the scene lively and noisy.

As Baishatun Matsu returned to its home temple in Miaoli County’s Tongxiao Township, both northbound and southbound traffic on Provincial Highway 1 was slowed as passersby observed the unprecedented sight for both locals and visitors in town who came to witness the conclusion of the pilgrimage.



Pilgrims block traffic on Provincial Highway 1. (CNA photo)

Taichung City Government Police Bureau strengthened traffic control today to account for the large number of pilgrims accompanying Baishatun Matsu. Even a mobile app, Baishatun 2023, could be used to determine the exact location of the procession and potential disruption of traffic.

One famous participant in the pilgrimage was Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Members of his staff filmed him as he completed the 9-day trip. He joked that Taiwan is a happy place when there is no election taking place.

Ko said he was happy not to buy any food or drink during the pilgrimage, simply relying upon strangers who gave regardless of party affiliation. He says the pilgrimage has inspired him to get back to work as he did not keep up with world affairs for the past nine days, according to UDN.

Despite walking 300 km of the pilgrimage route, Ko says he hasn’t lost any weight because of all the free, delicious food he was offered. As for what he has learned, he says he will try to keep a “clear and simple heart when encountering complex matters,” and has renewed belief in the old adage “be good at heart, and do your best.”