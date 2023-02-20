Man in eastern Taiwan acquitted of letting geese out to ‘scare people’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taitung District Court judges have recently found a man accused of allowing the geese he raised to roam around the neighborhood and scare people not guilty, ruling that ordinary people usually are not scared at the sight of a gaggle of geese because their appearances are adorable, not horrible.

A man surnamed Yen (顏) filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the owner of the geese surnamed Chien (簡) raised the animals cage-free in front of his home and allowed them to run around on the roads, CNA reported. Yen said when he passed the area on his way home on the morning of Jan. 9, the geese attacked and injured him, causing him to feel scared.

Police referred Chien to the prosecutor’s office on suspicion of encouraging or allowing animals to scare people, which is prohibited by Article 70 of the Social Order Maintenance Act and punishable by detention of not more than three days or a fine of not more than NT$12,000 (US$396).



The Taitung District Court acquitted him of all charges, ruling that geese are not quick in their movements and will extend their necks before they launch attacks and that they don’t make horrible sounds to scare people.

Even though geese can chase and even injure people, people are usually not afraid of them because of their adorkable look, the court said.

According to the ruling, even though the behavior of allowing animals to roam around is inappropriate, roaming animals do not necessarily have frightening behavior or pose a risk to people, per CNA.