Taiwan’s MediaTek launches its first midrange 4nm chipset

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has unveiled its inaugural chipset for its Dimensity 7000 lineup, the Dimensity 7200.

The Dimensity 7200 is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s second-generation 4nm process technology. The new chipset is meant for midrange smartphones with an eye on power savings and a focus on both gaming and photography, according to XDA Developers.

It comes with an octa-core CPU, which has two ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz, in addition to six Cortex-A510 cores. The graphics unit is a quad-core ARM Mali G610 that supports displays of up to 144Hz refresh rates and Full HD+.

MediaTek said the Dimensity 7200 supports 200MP main cameras. It also supports 4K HDR video recording, and even lets users simultaneously record video from two cameras at Full HD resolution.

The new chipset also supports sub-6Ghz 5G with up to 4.7Gbps downlink, and supports triband Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Devices powered by the Dimensity 7200 are expected to hit the market in the first quarter of this year.