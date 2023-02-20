5 security tips to avoid malware on the internet in 2023

OctaFX security experts describe the most common types of malware that can infect your device and how to avoid it with five security steps.

. This malicious program will exploit vulnerabilities in programs and operating systems to install itself into networks. Once there, it will not only steal sensitive information, but may also be used by hackers to launch DDoS attacks, ransomware attacks, and copy itself to other computers on the network. Virus. Like worms, viruses may steal sensitive information and launch various cyberattacks. However, a virus is always part of some app and cannot execute or infect other computers on the network unless the host program is running.

. They usually contain important security patches that make it harder for malware to exploit their vulnerabilities. Backup your data. This way, even if a malware program blocks your computer and encrypts your data, you will be able to restore it after the malware is deleted.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 20 February 2023 - According to AV-Test Institute, an independent supplier of IT security services, there are more than 1.2 billion pieces of malware online in 2023. Every day, the organisation detects 450,000 new malware programs and potentially unwanted applications. Various scammers and hackers use such programs to steal money, sensitive information, or even use your online identity for their benefit. You can protect yourself by learning about malware and the ways to avoid it from this OctaFX guide.While the internet contains more than a billion different pieces of malware, there are several common types of it to be aware of. Those include:Whichever of the above malware programs it is, you don't want it on your computer. Apart from stealing your personal information and harming your device, various malware might hit other computers on the network. This can be particularly disastrous if it's the work network, as it might lead to a huge data leak affecting your company and your clients. Here are five security tips from OctaFX that will help you avoid malware online:Cyber criminals invent thousands of new malware programs each day. While the tips above may not give you complete protection against them, they will significantly reduce the risks of getting malware in the first place.

