NT$15,000 fine for people who violate Taiwan's new mask rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Although Taiwan substantially eased its indoor mask rules on Monday (Feb. 20), people who "maliciously violate" the remaining mask regulations could face fines of up to NT$15,000 (US$493).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday officially relaxed the indoor mask regulations, but there are eight indoor settings including public transportation where masks must continue to be worn. CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said at a press conference that afternoon that if there is a violation, local authorities will first attempt persuasion before imposing punishment for those who refuse to follow the regulations.

When asked by a member of the media to respond to reports that the Taipei Metro will fine passengers up to NT$15,000 for not wearing a mask, Wang said that the indoor mask requirement has been in place for 881 days and is not a new measure. Wang said that if there is a violation, the competent authority designated by the local government will deal with the situation and mete out punishment.

Wang suggested that authorities first attempt persuasion instead of immediate fines. He said that because Taiwan has entered an era of self-initiated epidemic prevention, it is only necessary to issue penalties in the case of "malicious violations."

Department of Navigation and Aviation Director-General Ho Shu-ping (何淑萍) emphasized that from now on, people who take public transportation must still wear masks while in mass transit vehicles and stations. Examples include railway carriages, MRT cars, cable cars, ferries, city buses, intercity buses, tour buses, aircraft, taxis, and other means of transport, as well as stations and ferry terminals.

As for stations, Ho said that masks must be worn in ticketing areas for trains and the MRT, restricted areas in airports, and ticketing and restricted areas of ferry terminals. If people in these locations must eat, drink, take photos, or undergo medical treatment, Ho said they can temporarily remove their masks until these activities are completed.

However, Ho said that those who fail to heed instructions to wear masks on public transport will be subject to a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000 in accordance with Article 70, Item 1 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

Given that Taiwan is preparing to open up to cruise ships in March, a member of the media asked whether masks will be required inside cruise ships and on their decks. Ho responded by saying that when passengers arrive in Taiwan from a cruise ship, they must wear a mask when entering public transport terminals and passenger transport terminals.

In addition, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥) said that all inbound passengers must still undergo the "0+7" formula in which there is no quarantine but seven days of self-health monitoring is still required. Chuang said that if passengers have symptoms, they must undergo rapid antigen testing and this is the same whether they arrive by plane or cruise ship.

Maritime and Port Bureau director-general Yeh Hsieh-lung (葉協隆) was cited by Liberty Times as saying that since cruise ships contain many confined spaces, it is recommended that passengers still wear masks.