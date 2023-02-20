US Indiana State Senate passes resolution supporting Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Indiana State Senate passed a resolution deepening ties between Indiana and Taiwan.

Indiana Senate Resolution 17 was co-sponsored by Indiana State Senator and co-chairman of the state’s Taiwan Friendship Caucus, Jon Ford, and Indiana State Senator R. Michael Young.

According to the Indiana State Senate website, the resolution includes reaffirming support for the Taiwan Relations Act, supporting the signing of trade agreements between Taiwan and the U.S., encouraging Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations, and strengthening education linkages with Taiwan.

The resolution also urges all Indiana companies to use the name “Taiwan” to avoid confusion or undue influence due to external pressure. This is the second consecutive year the Indian State Senate has passed a Taiwan resolution.

The resolution lends support to trade agreements between Taiwan and the United States such as bilateral trade agreements (BTAs) and an agreement governing the avoidance of double taxation (ADTA). It also supports Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations critical to people's health, safety, and well-being.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago Director General Johnson Chiang (姜森透) issued a press release statement expressing gratitude for the unanimous passage of the resolution. He said Indiana is an important trading partner with Taiwan, and both sides engage in close cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, and high-tech supply chains.

Chiang added that Indiana, much like the rest of the Midwestern U.S., is an important manufacturing center. He expressed interest and assistance in negotiating and signing BTAs between Taiwan and the U.S.

In conclusion, he said the resolution’s call for Indiana companies to use the name Taiwan, not only expresses respect for the people of Taiwan, but is also in line with the consistent U.S. position regarding Taiwan.