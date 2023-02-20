Taiwan reports 11,808 local COVID cases, 44 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 20) announced 11,808 local COVID cases, a 4.75% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 252 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,937,216. The 44 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 17,564.

Local cases

The local cases included 5,471 males, 6,330 females, and seven cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 44 deaths announced on Monday were 21 males and 23 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 43 had a history of chronic disease, and 28 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 252 imported cases included 101 males and 151 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Since COVID infections were first reported in Taiwan in 2020, the country has confirmed 9,937,216 cases and 17,564 individuals have succumbed to the disease.