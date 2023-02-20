8 Taiwan hotels, 2 spas rated as Forbes Travel Guide winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight hotels and two spas in Taiwan were listed in the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, including the Mandarin Oriental in Taipei, which was awarded its seventh-straight five-star rating.

In its list of the 65th annual Star Awards published on Feb. 15, the Forbes Travel Guide ranked 1,956 properties around the world as either five stars, four stars, or "recommended." Its incognito inspectors posed as regular guests, and they checked into hotels and cruise ships, dined at restaurants, and experienced spa services.

The inspectors rate each venue by 900 rigorous standards that include whether a room enhances sleep, hotel decor, and the attention staff gives to guests. According to the firm's website, 70% of the rating is based on service, while the remaining 30% is derived from the quality and condition of the property.

Its sole five-star rating for Taiwan was the Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, one of 360 hotels receiving the ranking in the world. The magazine described the Mandarin Oriental as "exquisitely designed," being in a prime location, having spacious rooms and a large spa, and featuring a 'bevy of dining options."

The review pointed out that the hotel is popular with both business and leisure travelers and has housed international celebrities such as Madonna, Will Smith, Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, Jun Ji-hyun, and Jacky Cheung. It asserted that the Mandarin Oriental is "known for opulence, and this regal hotel does not disappoint."

Four Taiwan hotels were awarded four-star ratings, including the Regent Taipei, Taipei Marriott Hotel, W Taipei, and Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei. According to Forbes, hotels rated four stars are "exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match," with 585 hotels awarded a four-star rating this year.

Grand Hyatt Taipei, Humble House Taipei, and Eslite Hotel were among 433 this year listed by Forbes as "recommended." The magazine hands out this award in the case of "excellent properties with consistently good service and facilities."

No Taiwanese restaurants made the Forbes' list this year. However, it awarded a four-star rating to two spas: The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, and the Wellspring Spa at Regent Taipei.