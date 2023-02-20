Taiwan Lantern Festival concludes in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Lantern Festival came to an end in Taipei on Sunday (Feb. 19), drawing a record crowd of 12 million visitors over two weeks, according to Minister of Transportation and Communication Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), per CNA.

The closing ceremony included performances by the Ju Percussion Group (朱宗慶打擊樂團), O-Kai Singers, Ozone, Pink Fun, and others. Next year, the festival will travel to Tainan City, where it will become the centerpiece of the city’s 400th year anniversary.

In a speech to the audience, Wang expressed his delight with the outcome of the festival. He noted that in addition to Taiwanese artists, the festival also hosted exhibits from seven countries and 22 cities in a bid to attract international tourists.



Taipei Mayor Chian Wan-an reaches out to the crowd. (CNA photo)

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) later spoke, saying planning the event took more than two years. He thanked his predecessor, former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the central government, as well as various sponsors, curatorial teams, artists, and performers.

Chiang thanked all the volunteers, policemen, sanitation workers, medical staff, and safety teams who worked throughout the festival day and night. The Tourism Bureau noted the festival was the first major public event since the COVID-19 outbreak, and despite wet and cold weather, drew larger than anticipated crowds.



Handing over the lantern to Tainan for next year's event. (CNA photo)

The Tourism Bureau said next year’s event will return to Tainan City after a 15-year absence. As Tainan is the ancient capital, many are eagerly looking forward to the festival’s ability to highlight the culture and history of the area.