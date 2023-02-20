Biggest fight in Taiwan's T1 League history breaks out, Howard ejected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The biggest fight in T1 League's two-year history broke out on Sunday (Feb. 19), causing 12 individuals to be ejected, including former NBA star Dwight Howard.

With less than a minute left in a game between Howard's Taoyuan Leopards and the TaiwanBeer HeroBears, Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung (陳孝榕) elbowed HeroBears captain Chiang Yu-an (蔣淯安) in the face. The two then started punching each other.



Chiang (left) and Chen trade blows. (YouTube, T1 League screenshot)

Players from both teams and referees managed to briefly separate the two. However, HeroBears assistant coach Lin Chieh-ho (林玠禾) ran onto the court, chased down Chen, and took a swing at his head, while Chen retaliated with a right cross that missed the mark.

Players, coaches, and assistants cleared the benches. A scrum soon formed around Lin and Chen as multiple players and team staff tussled back and forth.

Howard entered the fray but appeared to be attempting to break up the fight by pulling one of his teammates back. Cooler heads prevailed, and the players went to their respective benches.



Players from both sides swarm around Lin and Chen. (YouTube, T1 League screenshot)

The game was delayed for over 20 minutes as referees reviewed instant replay and assessed penalties. In the end, 12 individuals were ejected from the game, including five HeroBears and seven Leopards.

The five members of the HeroBears team ejected included Chiang, Lin, Huang Chen (黃鎮), Liang Hao-zhen (梁浩真), and Tsao Xun-xiang (曹薰襄). The seven ejected from the Leapords included Chen, Howard, Huang Yi-sheng (黃奕勝), Tseng Pin-fu (曾品富), Lin Yi-huei (林宜輝), Michael Efevberha, and team trainer Dimitrios Jimmy Vidas.

Before his ejection, Howard had scored 28 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out seven assists. In the end, his Leopards emerged victorious with a score of 120-108.

After the game, Howard complained that he was unfairly ejected because he said he was just trying to stop the fight. He also felt that he was wrongly singled out and that his ejection was unwarranted, reported Mirror Media.