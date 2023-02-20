Taiwan set to roll out monthly passes for three regions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet is expected to approve a proposal on Thursday (Feb. 23) that caps the cost of monthly travel passes at NT$1,200 (US$39) for residents in the northern, central, and southern parts of the country.

A budget of NT$28.5 billion has been earmarked for transportation fee subsidies and incentives to woo international visitors post-COVID, said Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材). If passed by the legislature on Tuesday (Feb. 21), the fund will be partly used for the new monthly pass policy.

According to the plan, those living in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Taoyuan will be able to enjoy a NT$1,200 monthly pass. They can take unlimited rides across the region’s public transportation networks, including buses, intercity buses, metro systems, Taiwan Railway, and public bicycles, per Liberty Times.

For the central and southern parts of the country, the monthly pass is likely to be priced at no more than NT$1,000 as there are relatively fewer public transportation choices. The central region will comprise Taichung, Changhua, and Nantou, while the south involves Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung.

The measure will be implemented for three years before new arrangements are made depending on future planning, the report quoted officials as saying. A similar program has been put in place jointly by Taipei and New Taipei since 2018, which allows EasyCard holders to take advantage of a monthly pass at NT$1,280 for access to Metro Taipei, YouBike, and other public transport.