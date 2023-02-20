Air pollution from China triggers 50 orange alerts in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 50 weather stations in Taiwan on Monday (Feb. 20) flashed an orange alert signaling unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups as northeasterly winds blow in high concentrations of air pollutants from China.

On Sunday evening (Feb. 19), Central Weather Bureau (CWB) Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) warned on Facebook that there was a serious incident of air pollution entering Taiwan from China. Cheng posted an image from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) air monitoring website showing the air quality at nine stations flashing a red alert, representing air that is unhealthy for the general public, with six in Greater Taipei, two in Taoyuan City, and one in Kinmen County.

Cheng, at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, said the rains had not been enough to disperse pollutants arriving from China and that "dirty air has arrived." He urged the public to close their windows and not to venture out and be exposed as he described the situation as a "serious air pollution incident arriving from overseas."

At 7:39 a.m. on Monday, Cheng posted an update on his Facebook page in which he warned all members of the public in Kaohsiung's Daliao, Qianjin, and Fengshan districts, Pingtung County, and Kinmen County to reduce outdoor activities due to red alerts in those areas. In addition, he called on residents in western Taiwan, Yilan County, and Penghu County to reduce strenuous outdoor activities due to orange alerts in those areas.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, 50 weather stations in Taiwan flashed an orange alert, including in New Taipei City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chaiyi County, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City. Six weather stations in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Kinmen County also flashed a red alert.

The EPA said on Monday the northeasterly winds and continental cold air mass will continue to affect the environment. The northeasterly winds are expected to continue to bring in air pollution from China.

During the day, diffusion conditions in central Taiwan and areas north are considered adequate to gradually disperse the pollutants. However, from Yunlin County and Chiayi County and areas south, diffusion conditions will be poor and pollutants are likely to accumulate.

Coastal areas from Changhua County to Yunlin and Chiayi will see strong winds which cause dust from the ground to mix with the pollution, affecting both air quality and visibility. The EPA forecasts that the air quality in eastern Taiwan will be "good," while the air quality in northern Taiwan, Yilan County, Lienchiang County, and Penghu will be "moderate," although parts of Hsinchu County, Miaoli County could see orange alerts.

Central Taiwan, Yunliin, Chiay, and Kinmen are likely to see orange and even red alerts during the day, while Kaohsiung and Pingtung will be prone to red alerts.

As for Tuesday (Feb. 21), the EPA predicts that the northeast monsoon and continental cold air mass will continue to bring polluted air. Central and southern parts of the country are likely to continue to see accumulations of pollutants, with visibility still hampered from Changhua to Chiayi.

From Feb. 22-25, the winds are expected to shift from northeast to east-northeast, improving pollution diffusion conditions across the country and improving air quality.