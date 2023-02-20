Fire breaks out near Taichung Railway Station in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out on Monday (Feb. 20) at 7 a.m. on Fuxing Road near Taichung Train Station, per CTWant.

Flames and black smoke billowed from a second floor sheet metal addition, with police and firemen rushing to the scene. An elderly woman in her 70’s was pulled from the residence though she showed no vital signs.

Firemen reported she was found on the first floor of the building where she suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). She was later rushed to the China Medical University Hospital where her outlook was not hopeful.

The Taichung City Fire Bureau said they received reports of a fire at 7:04 a.m. on Fuxing Road, Section 4. A total of 18 fire trucks, two ambulances, and 57 firefighters were deployed to the scene of the fire.

Both vehicles and firemen were dispatched from seven different fire stations throughout the city, according to the Taichung City Fire Bureau. Firefighting and a search and rescue operation were carried out simultaneously at the location.

The fire was controlled at 7:42 a.m. and eventually extinguished at 7:51 a.m., according to fire bureau officials. The total area burned was about 200 square meters, while the cause of the fire is under investigation.