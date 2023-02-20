Taiwan's indoor mask rules relaxed with 8 exceptions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan largely lifted its indoor mask mandate on Monday (Feb. 20), with the exception of eight indoor settings, where fines of up to NT$15,000 (US$493) will still be imposed on violators.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday officially relaxed the indoor mask regulations, finally allowing everyone to show their "true face." Masks will still be required for medical institutions, care institutions, senior care institutions, long-term care facilities, veterans' homes, children and youth services, care institutions for physically or mentally disabled people, and public transportation and specified means of transport.

If people in these eight locations must eat, drink, take photos, or undergo medical treatment, the CECC said they can temporarily remove their masks until these activities are completed.

In a Sunday (Feb. 19) press release, the MOTC said masks must still be worn on public transport. Examples include railway carriages, MRT cars, cable cars, ships, public buses, aircraft, tour buses, taxis, and other means of transport, as well as stations and marine terminals.

The ministry said masks are still required to reduce the risk of viral transmission. People can temporarily remove their masks but should put them on as soon as possible after eating or drinking.

The ministry added people who fail to wear masks on public transport will be subject to a fine of between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000 in accordance with Article 70, Item 1 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法). It also urged the public to wear masks when entering and exiting public transport venues.