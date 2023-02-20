Langer wins 45th Champions title to tie Irwin's victory mark

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer matched Hale Irwin's PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45 on Sunday, winning the Chubb Classic for the fifth time.

The 65-year-old Langer matched his age with a closing 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington.

“It’s extremely special because we’ve been talking about it for so long, it seems now,” Langer said. “When I first came out here, I thought, `This is never going to happen.’”

Langer finished at 17-under 199 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course. At 65 years, 5 months, 23 days, the German star extended his record as the oldest winner. He holds the top three spots on the list.

“Just right now, I just feel relieved and grateful and thankful for everybody that’s been on my team and helping me through these years, ” Langer said. “Like we said, for a German kid from a village of 800 people and starting as a caddie to do what I’ve done, it takes a lot of people to do that, not just one.”

Langer also won Chubb titles in 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Stricker shot a 66, and Harrington closed with a 65.

