Chubb Classic Tour Scores

Sunday
At The Black Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72
Final Round
|Bernhard Langer
|64-70-65—199
|Padraig Harrington
|67-70-65—202
|Steve Stricker
|67-69-66—202
|Jerry Kelly
|69-66-68—203
|Dicky Pride
|65-70-68—203
|Justin Leonard
|66-73-66—205
|David Toms
|70-68-67—205
|Steven Alker
|70-65-71—206
|Fred Couples
|67-69-70—206
|Alex Cejka
|73-71-63—207
|Ernie Els
|65-72-70—207
|Y.E. Yang
|68-74-65—207
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-68-70—208
|Paul Goydos
|64-71-73—208
|Lee Janzen
|70-69-69—208
|Robert Karlsson
|69-73-66—208
|Paul Stankowski
|71-70-68—209
|Doug Barron
|72-68-70—210
|Olin Browne
|67-70-73—210
|Mark Hensby
|68-72-70—210
|Scott McCarron
|69-69-72—210
|David McKenzie
|74-66-70—210
|Rod Pampling
|71-69-70—210
|Ken Tanigawa
|67-73-70—210
|Billy Andrade
|70-71-70—211
|Darren Clarke
|71-68-72—211
|Steve Flesch
|69-70-72—211
|Scott Parel
|68-76-67—211
|Brett Quigley
|67-72-72—211
|Jeff Sluman
|71-69-71—211
|Scott Verplank
|69-76-66—211
|Marco Dawson
|68-74-70—212
|Retief Goosen
|66-71-75—212
|Richard Green
|71-70-71—212
|Rob Labritz
|72-67-73—212
|Wes Short
|68-72-72—212
|Duffy Waldorf
|65-73-74—212
|Brian Gay
|75-69-69—213
|Kirk Triplett
|73-69-71—213
|Michael Allen
|72-71-71—214
|Ken Duke
|72-69-73—214
|Tim Petrovic
|70-74-70—214
|Gene Sauers
|68-75-71—214
|Matt Gogel
|73-70-72—215
|Chris DiMarco
|73-75-68—216
|Rocco Mediate
|72-73-71—216
|Corey Pavin
|73-71-72—216
|Joe Durant
|72-71-74—217
|Bob Estes
|71-71-75—217
|John Huston
|66-82-69—217
|Mario Tiziani
|73-71-73—217
|K.J. Choi
|75-71-72—218
|Scott Dunlap
|66-81-71—218
|Jim Furyk
|74-69-75—218
|Michael Muehr
|73-71-75—219
|Mike Weir
|72-74-73—219
|Robert Allenby
|69-82-69—220
|Stuart Appleby
|76-77-67—220
|Glen Day
|73-74-74—221
|Tom Lehman
|74-73-74—221
|Alan Morin
|73-75-73—221
|Woody Austin
|72-74-76—222
|Tim Herron
|71-76-75—222
|Jeff Maggert
|71-76-75—222
|Shane Bertsch
|74-78-72—224
|Gary Hallberg
|73-74-79—226
|Billy Mayfair
|75-79-72—226
|Timothy O'Neal
|77-80-69—226
|Brandt Jobe
|76-74-77—227
|Brad Faxon
|75-77-76—228
|Jay Haas
|76-75-77—228
|Tom Pernice
|78-74-76—228
|John Senden
|77-73-78—228
|Notah Begay
|80-77-73—230
|David Johnson
|77-78-76—231
|Brian Cooper
|77-84-83—244