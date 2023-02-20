Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chubb Classic Tour Scores

By Associated Press
2023/02/20 07:01
Chubb Classic Tour Scores

Sunday At The Black Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 6,909; Par: 72 Final Round

Bernhard Langer 64-70-65—199
Padraig Harrington 67-70-65—202
Steve Stricker 67-69-66—202
Jerry Kelly 69-66-68—203
Dicky Pride 65-70-68—203
Justin Leonard 66-73-66—205
David Toms 70-68-67—205
Steven Alker 70-65-71—206
Fred Couples 67-69-70—206
Alex Cejka 73-71-63—207
Ernie Els 65-72-70—207
Y.E. Yang 68-74-65—207
Paul Broadhurst 70-68-70—208
Paul Goydos 64-71-73—208
Lee Janzen 70-69-69—208
Robert Karlsson 69-73-66—208
Paul Stankowski 71-70-68—209
Doug Barron 72-68-70—210
Olin Browne 67-70-73—210
Mark Hensby 68-72-70—210
Scott McCarron 69-69-72—210
David McKenzie 74-66-70—210
Rod Pampling 71-69-70—210
Ken Tanigawa 67-73-70—210
Billy Andrade 70-71-70—211
Darren Clarke 71-68-72—211
Steve Flesch 69-70-72—211
Scott Parel 68-76-67—211
Brett Quigley 67-72-72—211
Jeff Sluman 71-69-71—211
Scott Verplank 69-76-66—211
Marco Dawson 68-74-70—212
Retief Goosen 66-71-75—212
Richard Green 71-70-71—212
Rob Labritz 72-67-73—212
Wes Short 68-72-72—212
Duffy Waldorf 65-73-74—212
Brian Gay 75-69-69—213
Kirk Triplett 73-69-71—213
Michael Allen 72-71-71—214
Ken Duke 72-69-73—214
Tim Petrovic 70-74-70—214
Gene Sauers 68-75-71—214
Matt Gogel 73-70-72—215
Chris DiMarco 73-75-68—216
Rocco Mediate 72-73-71—216
Corey Pavin 73-71-72—216
Joe Durant 72-71-74—217
Bob Estes 71-71-75—217
John Huston 66-82-69—217
Mario Tiziani 73-71-73—217
K.J. Choi 75-71-72—218
Scott Dunlap 66-81-71—218
Jim Furyk 74-69-75—218
Michael Muehr 73-71-75—219
Mike Weir 72-74-73—219
Robert Allenby 69-82-69—220
Stuart Appleby 76-77-67—220
Glen Day 73-74-74—221
Tom Lehman 74-73-74—221
Alan Morin 73-75-73—221
Woody Austin 72-74-76—222
Tim Herron 71-76-75—222
Jeff Maggert 71-76-75—222
Shane Bertsch 74-78-72—224
Gary Hallberg 73-74-79—226
Billy Mayfair 75-79-72—226
Timothy O'Neal 77-80-69—226
Brandt Jobe 76-74-77—227
Brad Faxon 75-77-76—228
Jay Haas 76-75-77—228
Tom Pernice 78-74-76—228
John Senden 77-73-78—228
Notah Begay 80-77-73—230
David Johnson 77-78-76—231
Brian Cooper 77-84-83—244