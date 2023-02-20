Quinnipiac slips past Rider 90-88 in double overtime

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Dezi Jones scored 28 points, Matt Balanc had a double-double and Quinnipiac beat Rider 90-88 in double overtime on Sunday.

Jones shot 8 for 16 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (19-9, 10-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Balanc scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alexis Reyes hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (14-11, 11-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Allen Powell added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Rider. Allen Betrand had 12 points.

Betrand hit a 3-pointer to knot the score at 88 with 49 seconds left in the second overtime, but Dezi Jones and Balanc both made 1 of 2 free throws in the final 21 seconds to pull out the win. Powell made a layup at the buzzer in regulation to knot the score at 71. Betrand's layup with 19 seconds left evened the score at 79 and forced a second OT.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac's next game is Sunday against Manhattan at home, and Rider hosts Siena on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.