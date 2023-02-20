Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55 on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten). Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding advantage.

“It not just Edey, their (power forwards) really go to the glass,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, whose team lost its eighth consecutive game. “We had a couple missed block-outs. But we got shoved underneath a lot. They’re always active. They're the third-ranked offensive rebounding team in the country. They’re an elite offensive rebounding team.”

The Boilermakers were motivated after being outrebounded 35-23 in host Maryland's 68-54 victory on Thursday. That was just the third time Purdue was outrebounded this season.

Gillis said the team worked on more mental reps than physical reps to regain its rebounding form.

“It's more about getting our minds right and prepared for the game,” he said.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said his team did a good job being quick to the basketball.

“In our game at Ohio State, I don't think we did as good a job on our box-outs,” Painter said. “I thought we did a pretty good job there. Being able to outrebound someone by 23 is pretty impressive.”

Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes (11-16, 3-13) with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State.

Purdue shot 50% while holding Ohio State to 40%.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points.

Edey said playing the first 5 minutes of each half is always a point of emphasis.

“We wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone," Edey said. “Leads can evaporate in the first five minutes. We want to take those first five minutes and control them."

Edey scored 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in the first half to help Purdue to a 38-29 halftime lead. He had a rebound dunk just before intermission.

Purdue did most of its damage from the foul line in the first half as Ohio State committed 13 fouls. The Boilermakers made 15 of 19 free throws and 10 of 23 shots in the opening half.

“I thought our guys competed,” Holtmann said. “We just had too many scoring droughts.”

The Buckeyes were without starting forward Zed Key, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ free fall continues as they lost for the 13th time in the last 14 games. The slide started with a 71-69 loss to Purdue on Jan. 5.

Purdue: After dropping three of their last four games, the Boilermakers were able to get back on track. With his eighth rebound on Sunday, Edey became the second Purdue player after Joe Barry Carroll to have at least 1,250 points and 750 rebounds by the end of his junior season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following the 14-point loss at Maryland, Purdue rebounded with a victory over Ohio State. However, Purdue likely will drop a couple of spots when the new rankings are released Monday.

PROVINDING SPARK

With Purdue's Braden Smith picking up two fouls in the first half, Jenkins played more than usual. Jenkins, a graduate transfer from Utah, played 22 minutes and hit two 3-pointers.

Painter said Jenkins has been a great teammate and a great leader.

“There are a lot of games where you want more minutes and how you handle that is so important," Painter said. "He's been very positive even though it's been frustrating for him.”

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Thursday

Purdue: At Indiana on Saturday.

