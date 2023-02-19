Alexa
NBA Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/19 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 42 17 .712
Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3
Brooklyn 34 24 .586
New York 33 27 .550
Toronto 28 31 .475 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 27 .542
Atlanta 29 30 .492 3
Washington 28 30 .483
Orlando 24 35 .407 8
Charlotte 17 43 .283 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 17 .707
Cleveland 38 23 .623
Chicago 26 33 .441 15½
Indiana 26 34 .433 16
Detroit 15 44 .254 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 35 22 .614
Dallas 31 29 .517
New Orleans 30 29 .508 6
San Antonio 14 45 .237 22
Houston 13 45 .224 22½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 41 18 .695
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11
Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12
Portland 28 30 .483 12½
Utah 29 31 .483 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 25 .561
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 1
Phoenix 32 28 .533
Golden State 29 29 .500
L.A. Lakers 27 32 .458 6

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2023 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Giannis, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake City

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.