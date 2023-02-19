All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|49
|30
|9
|8
|2
|70
|150
|126
|Hershey
|49
|31
|12
|5
|1
|68
|146
|123
|Charlotte
|49
|28
|17
|2
|2
|60
|153
|145
|Lehigh Valley
|49
|25
|19
|3
|2
|55
|146
|146
|Springfield
|48
|24
|18
|2
|4
|54
|149
|140
|Bridgeport
|48
|21
|19
|7
|1
|50
|156
|162
|WB/Scranton
|48
|21
|20
|2
|5
|49
|132
|138
|Hartford
|49
|20
|20
|3
|6
|49
|140
|157
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|50
|34
|13
|2
|1
|71
|176
|155
|Utica
|49
|23
|19
|5
|2
|53
|143
|151
|Syracuse
|47
|22
|18
|4
|3
|51
|169
|156
|Rochester
|46
|23
|20
|2
|1
|49
|141
|155
|Laval
|49
|20
|20
|7
|2
|49
|175
|177
|Cleveland
|47
|21
|21
|3
|2
|47
|155
|174
|Belleville
|49
|20
|24
|4
|1
|45
|160
|183
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|48
|30
|15
|1
|2
|63
|167
|136
|Texas
|48
|26
|12
|7
|3
|62
|175
|139
|Manitoba
|47
|26
|16
|3
|2
|57
|145
|142
|Rockford
|49
|24
|17
|4
|4
|56
|157
|162
|Iowa
|49
|22
|18
|5
|4
|53
|145
|152
|Grand Rapids
|47
|20
|23
|2
|2
|44
|131
|173
|Chicago
|46
|19
|22
|3
|2
|43
|136
|165
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|35
|12
|2
|0
|72
|181
|122
|Coachella Valley
|45
|31
|9
|4
|1
|67
|161
|120
|Abbotsford
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|173
|147
|Colorado
|49
|28
|16
|4
|1
|61
|143
|129
|Ontario
|48
|28
|17
|2
|1
|59
|155
|133
|Tucson
|51
|22
|25
|4
|0
|48
|159
|178
|Bakersfield
|48
|21
|23
|2
|2
|46
|142
|151
|San Jose
|49
|20
|25
|0
|4
|44
|129
|166
|Henderson
|49
|16
|28
|0
|5
|37
|124
|143
|San Diego
|50
|14
|35
|1
|0
|29
|125
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 6, Charlotte 3
Toronto 5, Rochester 1
Bridgeport 5, Springfield 4
Hartford 3, Providence 2
Milwaukee 2, Texas 1
Syracuse 8, Utica 5
Belleville 5, Laval 4
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 3
Chicago 4, Cleveland 3
Bakersfield 3, Coachella Valley 2
Tucson 3, Henderson 2
Ontario 4, San Diego 3
San Jose 4, Abbotsford 3
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.