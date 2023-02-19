Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2023/02/19 23:06
THROUGH FEBRUARY 18

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Linus Ullmark Boston 35 2045 65 1.91
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 24 1385 49 2.12
Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 2.20
Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 2.21
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 77 2.31
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 61 2.31
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 98 2.41
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 98 2.44
Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 48 2.44
David Rittich Winnipeg 15 844 35 2.49
Adin Hill Vegas 23 1248 52 2.50
Frederik Andersen Carolina 18 1048 44 2.52
Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 40 2420 103 2.55
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2458 105 2.56
Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 16 955 42 2.64
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 2.65
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 101 2.66
Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66
Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 96 2.67

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 35 2045 28 4 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2458 26 14 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 25 15 1
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 40 2420 25 8 7
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 24 5 3
Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 23 7 9
Martin Jones Seattle 37 2117 23 9 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 22 12 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 43 2478 21 19 3
Ville Husso Detroit 40 2322 21 13 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 40 2368 20 15 5
Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 19 6 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 18 17 5
Jack Campbell Edmonton 29 1632 17 8 3
Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 23 1288 17 3 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 42 2395 16 17 9
Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 16 17 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 36 1994 16 15 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 34 1931 16 13 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 16 5 5

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 35 2045 65 956 .936 28 4 1
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 24 1385 49 629 .928 13 8 2
Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 1134 .926 23 7 9
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 98 1195 .924 25 15 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 98 1170 .923 18 17 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 816 .921 16 5 5
Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 101 1137 .918 22 12 4
Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 506 .918 13 4 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2458 105 1178 .918 26 14 1
Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 61 680 .918 19 6 2
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 77 852 .917 24 5 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 40 2368 110 1216 .917 20 15 5
Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 18 1048 50 530 .914 8 7 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 40 2420 103 1090 .914 25 8 7
Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 96 1014 .914 16 17 4
Scott Wedgewood Dallas 18 987 48 503 .913 7 8 3
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 30 1728 85 888 .913 13 11 4

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 42 2412 5 18 17 5
Darcy Kuemper Washington 38 2157 5 16 17 4
Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 4 23 7 9
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2438 3 25 15 1
Ville Husso Detroit 40 2322 3 21 13 5
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 39 2282 3 15 17 5
Martin Jones Seattle 37 2117 3 23 9 3
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 27 1583 3 19 6 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 43 2478 2 21 19 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 38 2275 2 22 12 4
Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3
Linus Ullmark Boston 35 2045 2 28 4 1
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 36 2004 2 24 5 3
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 2 13 4 4
Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 2 14 2 3