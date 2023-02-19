SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 27 9 2 0 56 149 96 Knoxville 40 24 13 1 2 51 154 131 Roanoke 38 23 13 2 0 49 123 98 Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117 Birmingham 39 23 14 1 1 48 150 124 Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124 Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121 Fayetteville 39 16 18 5 0 37 112 124 Quad City 37 15 20 1 1 32 93 111 Macon 35 6 27 2 0 14 90 157 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 3, Roanoke 1

Peoria 3, Macon 1

Sunday's Games

Macon at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled