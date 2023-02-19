NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117 23-2-3 19-6-2 9-4-3 m-Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147 19-6-2 18-4-6 15-4-1 m-New Jersey 55 36 14 5 77 191 147 15-10-2 21-4-3 11-5-2 a-Toronto 56 34 14 8 76 191 148 22-6-4 12-8-4 8-5-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 56 33 14 9 75 191 152 16-9-4 17-5-5 7-6-1 a-Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162 21-4-2 14-13-1 9-6-0 Pittsburgh 55 27 19 9 63 178 174 15-7-4 12-12-5 5-6-4 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168 17-10-3 11-14-4 11-5-1 Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170 14-11-3 14-13-3 9-6-1 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207 15-8-3 13-17-3 10-3-2 Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187 11-14-2 17-8-2 6-8-1 Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179 14-11-3 12-10-5 6-8-2 Ottawa 54 26 24 4 56 164 174 15-12-2 11-12-2 9-5-0 Philadelphia 57 22 25 10 54 153 183 11-14-3 11-11-7 6-8-4 Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205 14-14-1 9-15-3 4-11-1 Columbus 56 18 34 4 40 144 209 12-17-2 6-17-2 4-12-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 17-13-0 17-5-4 7-7-2 c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 15-7-7 15-8-5 10-2-4 p-Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193 17-9-2 15-9-5 10-4-2 p-Seattle 56 32 18 6 70 197 174 15-10-3 17-8-3 9-6-2 c-Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 20-8-0 14-12-1 14-4-0 Edmonton 56 30 19 7 67 209 186 13-11-5 17-8-2 10-6-0 c-Colorado 54 30 19 5 65 167 150 13-9-4 17-10-1 11-4-1 Minnesota 55 29 21 5 63 163 158 17-10-2 12-11-3 9-7-0 Calgary 56 26 19 11 63 180 173 15-10-2 11-9-9 9-3-2 Nashville 53 26 21 6 58 149 159 15-10-3 11-11-3 5-7-3 St. Louis 55 26 26 3 55 173 198 13-13-2 13-13-1 7-10-1 Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 11-15-1 11-15-3 10-5-0 Arizona 56 19 28 9 47 152 197 12-8-2 7-20-7 4-6-4 San Jose 57 17 29 11 45 170 213 5-14-7 12-15-4 2-9-6 Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236 9-16-1 8-17-5 6-8-1 Chicago 54 17 32 5 39 131 198 10-16-3 7-16-2 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.