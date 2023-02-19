NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 55 42 8 5 89 207 117 m-Carolina 55 37 10 8 82 188 147 m-New Jersey 55 36 14 5 77 191 147 a-Toronto 56 34 14 8 76 191 148 m-N.Y. Rangers 56 33 14 9 75 191 152 a-Tampa Bay 55 35 17 3 73 195 162 Pittsburgh 55 27 19 9 63 178 174 N.Y. Islanders 59 28 24 7 63 171 168 Washington 58 28 24 6 62 175 170 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 205 207 Buffalo 54 28 22 4 60 201 187 Detroit 55 26 21 8 60 172 179 Ottawa 54 26 24 4 56 164 174 Philadelphia 57 22 25 10 54 153 183 Montreal 56 23 29 4 50 151 205 Columbus 56 18 34 4 40 144 209

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 56 34 18 4 72 184 157 c-Dallas 57 30 15 12 72 185 148 p-Los Angeles 57 32 18 7 71 196 193 p-Seattle 56 32 18 6 70 197 174 c-Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 Edmonton 56 30 19 7 67 209 186 c-Colorado 54 30 19 5 65 167 150 Minnesota 55 29 21 5 63 163 158 Calgary 56 26 19 11 63 180 173 Nashville 53 26 21 6 58 149 159 St. Louis 55 26 26 3 55 173 198 Vancouver 56 22 30 4 48 192 229 Arizona 56 19 28 9 47 152 197 San Jose 57 17 29 11 45 170 213 Anaheim 56 17 33 6 40 141 236 Chicago 54 17 32 5 39 131 198

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Nashville 7, Florida 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Calgary 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vancouver 6, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 4, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 6, Arizona 5, SO

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.