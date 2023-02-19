Alexa
Taipei Metro aims to ease congestion on Brown Line with two measures

The two measures could increase capacity by about 1,000 passengers per hour during peak hours

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/19 21:15
(TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two measures were launched Saturday (Feb. 18) to reduce congestion on Taipei Metro's Brown Line that runs between Nangang Exhibition Center Station and Taipei Zoo Station at peak hours by increasing service frequencies and refitting some cars, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) said in a press release on Friday.

In December, the highest number of passengers transported on the Brown Line was recorded in trains traveling in the direction of Zhongxiao Fuxing Station to Nangang Exhibition Center Station during the morning peak hours, which stood at 13,000 passengers per hour, TRTC said. In the same month, the second-highest number was recorded from trains traveling in the direction of Nanjing Fuxing Station to Taipei Zoo Station during the evening peak hours, which stood at 12,000 per hour.

In order to increase the passenger throughput, the service frequencies in parts of the morning and evening peak hours will be shortened by 10 to 30 seconds and 10 to 20 seconds, respectively.

In addition to shortening the frequency of trains, Taipei Metro completed refitting the cars of BT370 in January by removing some of the seats and baggage racks. Taipei Metro estimated that the two measures will increase capacity by about 1,000 passengers per hour during peak hours, TRTC added.

