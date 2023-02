WTA World Tour Dubai Duty Free Championships Results

Sunday At Aviation Club Tennis Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2,788,468 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Madison Keys, United States, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-1, 6-1.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (12), Czech Republic, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 6-1.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-1.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-1.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 16-14.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Angelina Gabueva, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.