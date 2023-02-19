Alexa
Some Taiwan McDonald's suspend sale of breakfast items with eggs

A few stores unable to meet demand for items Sunday morning, but egg supplies are stable, says company

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/19 16:25
McDonald's location in Taipei, Taiwan. 

McDonald's location in Taipei, Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some McDonald’s locations in Taiwan temporarily suspended the sale of seven menu items on Sunday (Feb. 19) morning, sparking further fears of an egg shortage in Taiwan.

After several netizens began posting photos on social media of signs explaining the suspension of items that include eggs, McDonald’s responded to allay concerns. The company said that egg supplies are normal at most locations, but sales of some breakfast items exceeded expectations at a handful of locations.

Although the exact number was not disclosed, some McDonald's locations in Taiwan were forced to stop selling the following items on Sunday: the Egg Burger, the Egg Burger with Bacon, the Egg Burger with Sausage, the Egg Burger with Chicken, along with the Egg McMuffin, the Mega McMuffin, and the Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

McDonalds says that the company is not currently worried about an egg shortage, reported UDN. They thanked their customers for their support and said they were sorry for the unfortunate suspension of some items in a few stores on Sunday. Sales of the breakfast items simply exceeded regular sales projections.

In recent weeks, there has been growing concern over a shortage of eggs in Taiwan. Some supermarket chains, including PX-Mart and Carrefour have begun limiting the amount of eggs that customers can purchase at a time.

The Council of Agriculture has said that egg supply issues are expected to be resolved by late February, and that egg prices should decrease slightly in the following weeks, reported UDN. However, many consumers worry that the problem may still be getting worse.
