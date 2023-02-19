Alexa
YouBike 2.0 to debut in Taiwan’s Tainan this week

Rentals will be free for first 30 minutes in Tainan from Feb 23 to the end of 2023

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/19 16:17
(Taiwan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — YouBike 2.0 will start to replace T-Bike, the current public rental system in Tainan City, from Thursday (Feb. 23), with the initial installment of 77 docking stations across the city, the Tainan City Government’s Bureau of Transportation announced on Friday (Feb. 17) in a press release.

Another eight stations will be gradually added to the new system from March 1. The bureau made the 85 YouBike 2.0 stations public via Facebook on Friday.

However, YouBike 2.0 and T-Bike will co-exist at some locations during the transition, the bureau said.

The city's plan is to install 300 docking stations across the city by the end of November this year and 500 docking stations by the end of 2024, the bureau added.

According to the bureau, YouBike 2.0 costs NT$10 (US$0.33) per 30 minutes for the first four hours, NT$20 per 30 minutes from the third to eighth hours, and NT$40 per 30 minutes after eight hours. In order to encourage people to use the new public bicycle rental system, YouBike 2.0 rentals will be free for the first 30 minutes in the city from Feb. 23 to the end of this year.

