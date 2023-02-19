Taiwan reports 15,747 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 19) announced 15,877 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 15,747 were local and 130 were imported, as well as 68 deaths.

The local cases included 7,138 males and 8,604 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of five local cases are still under investigation.

Among the 68 reported deaths, 67 cases were local and one case was imported. Among the 67 local deaths, 41 were male and 26 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Sixty-three had a history of chronic illness and 45 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Oct. 22 and Feb. 15 and died between Jan. 15 and Feb. 16.

The imported cases included 53 males and 77 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Jan. 19 and Friday (Feb. 17).

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,925,158 cases of COVID-19, while 17,520 people have succumbed to the disease.