England beats New Zealand by 267 runs in 1st test

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — England won the first cricket test against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday by 267 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0:

England, 1st Innings: 325-6 decl. (Harry Brook 89, Ben Duckett 84, Ollie Pope 42; Neil Wagner 4-82).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 306 (Tom Blundell 138, Devon Conway 77; Ollie Robinson 4-54).

England, 2nd Innings 374 (Joe Root 57, Harry Brook 54, Ben Foakes 51, Ollie Pope 49; Blair Tickner 3-55).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 126 (Daryl Mitchell 57; Stuart Broad 4-49, James Anderson 4-18).

