Suspicions surround Chinese delegation's activity in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislators of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have raised concerns over an alleged lack of transparency by the Taipei City Government in relation to the itinerary of the Chinese delegation that arrived in Taiwan on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Taipei City invited a six-person delegation from the Shanghai branch of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) for a three-day visit from Feb. 18-20. The group, led by Li Xiaodong (李驍東), was ostensibly invited by Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) to view lantern displays in Taipei to help improve cross-strait ties.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) previously announced that the TAO delegation’s activity while in Taiwan will be closely monitored and that an initial itinerary was approved in advance of their arrival.

However, questions have been raised about discrepancies in the group’s schedule and the conduct of the Taipei City Government. The group was expected to spend several hours viewing lantern displays on Saturday afternoon, but finished their tour several hours early.

LTN reported that the delegation’s itinerary was changed at the last minute by the city government without public notice. In a Facebook post, DPP legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) called for the Chiang administration to be more forthcoming about the activities of the Chinese TAO delegation, given the potential national security threat that the group represents.



“What did the group do during this lost time? Were there matters being discussed at some secretive meeting?” asked Lin. He also observed that, even if it were a delegation from an allied nation, the central government would never let such a discrepancy take place. He urged the Taipei City Government to explain how this could occur with a delegation representing China, the country that poses the greatest threat to Taiwan.

DPP Taipei City Councilor Ho Meng-hua (何孟樺) posted a three-day itinerary for the group on Facebook on Friday (Feb. 17), which was likely the one approved by the MAC. Ho claimed that Mayor Chiang feared making the itinerary public due to the possibility of protests in Taipei.

In a second Facebook post, Ho accused the Taipei City Government of deceiving the public in regards to the Chinese delegation and their activities in Taiwan. Despite the MAC having already approved a detailed itinerary submitted days in advance, city officials were claiming the itinerary was “still under discussion” on Saturday morning, less than an hour before the TAO delegation arrived.

“Did Chiang Wan-an secretly meet with the Shanghai delegation and discuss highly sensitive issues related to national sovereignty?” Ho asked in her Facebook post.

The city government has so far refused to release any records of communications between city officials and the TAO delegation, reported LTN. After approval for the visitors was granted by the Tsai administration, city officials said they would adhere to the guidelines outlined by the MAC, to keep the visit “low-key, simple, and safe.”

The MAC previously announced that the TAO delegation’s activity in Taiwan will be closely monitored. It is unknown at this time whether Taipei City or the mayor will be called to account for any deviation from the approved itinerary.