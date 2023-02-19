Taiwan's Hsinchu County offers subsidy for neutering pets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hsinchu County government is asking pet owners to take advantage of a limited-time cash subsidy program which encourages residents to neuter their pets.

The subsidy for female cats and dogs is NT$1,500 (US$50) and approximately half that for males. Additionally, appointments are available for a special veterinary clinic that provides free neutering services in Xinpu Township on Mar. 19, according to an announcement on Hsinchu County’s Animal Protection and Health Office website.

Pet owners are being asked to sterilize their adult pets as it can prevent common reproductive system diseases in older animals. Sterilization of dogs and cats can also help solve the problem of excessive numbers of stray dogs and cats around Taiwan.

According to the office, from Jan. 6th to Dec. 5th (or until funds are exhausted), those with household registration in Hsinchu County can apply for the above-mentioned subsidy if their pets have been registered and received a rabies vaccination. Pets must also be neutered at a clinic approved by the Animal Protection and Health Office.

Additionally, Hsinchu County plans to offer free sterilization services for dogs and cats at a special veterinary clinic at a community center in Xinpu Xialiao on Mar. 19. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

The office added that on Mar. 2, 16, 23, and 30, free sterilization services for cats and dogs will be offered at the Animal Protection and Health Office for pets registered in Hsinchu County. Pet owners are encouraged to register for this service in advance.