Cold weather expected in northern Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sunny skies in northern Taiwan on Sunday (Feb 19) are expected to give way to a new cold front pushing southward, causing unstable weather.

Cold showers, typical of early spring, will affect much of northern and eastern Taiwan. Central and southern areas won’t be affected according to the Facebook page of WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明).

Sunday is the start of Yushui (雨水), the second of 24 solar terms according to the lunar calendar. The period usually coincides with more frequent rain. It is also when many bird species begin their migration, and temperatures generally begin to warm.

Another forecaster at WeatherRisk, Liao Yu-ting (廖于霆), said that northeasterly monsoon winds will strengthen around noon on Feb. 19, with northern and eastern areas becoming cooler with rain. Rainfall will be especially heavy on the northern coast, northern mountainous areas, and in Yilan, according to Liao's Facebook post.

High temperatures in the north will be about 21 to 23 C. In central and southern areas they will be about 25 to 27 C, and in eastern areas they will be around 22 to 24 C.

Liao said the weather front will have little impact on central and southern areas. However, weakening winds can make it easier for pollutants to accumulate, resulting in poor air quality. People prone to allergies may want to avoid outdoor activities.

On Monday (Feb. 20), northern and northeastern areas will be mostly cloudy with brief periods of rain. Other areas of Taiwan can expect cloudy weather. High temperatures in the north and northeast will drop to 16-17 C, and high temperatures in the central and south will drop to 22-26 C, with temperatures in the southeast dropping to about 22 C.

The cold front is expected to peak on Tuesday (Feb. 21) evening with nighttime lows dropping to 13-14 C. Mountainous areas will see chilly temperatures around 10 C. By Wednesday (Feb. 23), weather in various places will gradually improve.

A tropical disturbance in the eastern sea near the Philippines is slowly developing in intensity. It could turn into a tropical depression, and potentially turn northward, but it is unlikely to affect Taiwan's weather over the coming week.