Austin Peay tops North Florida 73-71 to halt 11-game slide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shon Robinson had 16 points to help Austin Peay hold off North Florida 73-71 on Saturday, snapping the Governors' 11-game losing streak.

Robinson finished 7 of 8 from the floor for the Governors (9-20, 3-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 15 points while sinking 7 of 9 shots. Guy Fauntleroy added 13 points and five steals.

The Ospreys (12-16, 7-9) were led by Carter Hendricksen with 21 points and six rebounds. Jose Placer and Jarius Hicklen added 14 points apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Austin Peay visits Stetson, while North Florida hosts Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.