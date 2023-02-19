Timberlake's 26 lead Towson over N.C. A&T 87-75

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points as Towson beat N.C. A&T 87-75 on Saturday night.

Timberlake had five assists for the Tigers (19-10, 11-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 7 of 11 from the free throw line, and he also had 17 rebounds and five blocks. Nygal Russell was 5 of 15 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Duncan Powell finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Aggies (12-17, 7-9). Demetric Horton added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for N.C. A&T. Kam Woods also had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Towson visits Charleston (SC) while N.C. A&T hosts Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.