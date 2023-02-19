Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked northeast Taiwan at 7:32 a.m. on Sunday morning (Feb. 19), sending shock waves across northern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 13.8 km west-southwest of Yilan County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 52.7 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Taoyuan City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, and Hualien County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was measured in Taipei City, Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Nantou County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.