Norrie reaches Argentina Open final, Alcaraz to play next

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The second seed of the Argentina Open advanced to the final of the clay court tournament on Saturday. Cameron Norrie of Great Britain beat Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The 12th best-ranked player is sure to face a Spanish rival on Sunday. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will play against Bernabe Zapata Miralles later on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Norrie topped two Argentinian rivals before eliminating Varillas; Facundo Diaz Acosta and Tomás Martin Etcheverry.

South Africa-born Norrie will play for the fifth title in his career. In 2021, he won Indian Wells and Los Cabos in hard surface. Last year, the Briton won the tournaments in Delray Beach, also on hard surface, and Lyon on clay.

