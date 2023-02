Saturday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires Purse: $626,945 Surface: Red clay BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Saturday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Semifinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (3), Italy, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.