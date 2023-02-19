Alexa
Brentford salvages 1-1 draw vs. Palace on Janelt's late goal

By Associated Press
2023/02/19 01:36
Brentford's Vitaly Janelt, center, scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at...
Brentford's Vitaly Janelt, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match ...
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentfor...
Brentford's Josh Dasilva, left, and Crystal Palace's Albert Sambi Lokonga battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Gt...
Brentford's Rico Henry, left, and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Gtech Com...

LONDON (AP) — Vitaly Janelt scored with a powerful header in the 96th minute to help Brentford salvage a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Palace appeared headed for its first league win of 2023 before Bryan Mbeuno sent a late cross to an unmarked Janelt, who slammed his header into the top left corner.

Eberechi Eze put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute, shortly after coming on as a substitute, when he headed home from close range on Michael Olise's cross.

Brentford extended its unbeaten run to 11 league games, while Palace's winless streak now stands at seven. It's Palace's fourth draw in its past five games.

