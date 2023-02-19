Scottish Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|26
|24
|1
|1
|82
|18
|73
|Rangers
|26
|20
|4
|2
|61
|23
|64
|Hearts
|25
|12
|6
|7
|45
|35
|42
|Hibernian FC
|26
|11
|4
|11
|39
|38
|37
|St Mirren FC
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|35
|36
|Livingston FC
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|37
|35
|Aberdeen
|26
|10
|2
|14
|39
|51
|32
|St. Johnstone
|26
|9
|3
|14
|31
|43
|30
|Motherwell
|25
|6
|5
|14
|29
|39
|23
|Kilmarnock
|26
|6
|5
|15
|21
|46
|23
|Ross County
|26
|5
|6
|15
|20
|39
|21
|Dundee United
|25
|5
|5
|15
|27
|45
|20
___
Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 1
Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0
Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2
Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 0
Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3
St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0
Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.