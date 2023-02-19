Alexa
Scottish Standings

By Associated Press
2023/02/19 01:38
Premiership

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 26 24 1 1 82 18 73
Rangers 26 20 4 2 61 23 64
Hearts 25 12 6 7 45 35 42
Hibernian FC 26 11 4 11 39 38 37
St Mirren FC 26 10 6 10 28 35 36
Livingston FC 25 10 5 10 27 37 35
Aberdeen 26 10 2 14 39 51 32
St. Johnstone 26 9 3 14 31 43 30
Motherwell 25 6 5 14 29 39 23
Kilmarnock 26 6 5 15 21 46 23
Ross County 26 5 6 15 20 39 21
Dundee United 25 5 5 15 27 45 20

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 1

Saturday, Feb. 18

Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 0

Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3

St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0

Sunday, Feb. 19

Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.