German Summaries

By Associated Press
2023/02/19 01:11
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Monchengladbach 3, Bayern 2

Monchengladbach: Lars Stindl (13), Jonas Hofmann (55), Marcus Thuram (84).

Bayern: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (35), Mathys Tel (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wolfsburg 0, RB Leipzig 3

RB Leipzig: Emil Forsberg (14), Konrad Laimer (85), Dominik Szoboszlai (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bochum 0, Freiburg 2

Freiburg: Michael Gregoritsch (39), Lucas Holer (51).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stuttgart 3, Cologne 0

Stuttgart: Gil Dias (9), Borna Sosa (59), Tanguy Coulibaly (74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SpVgg Greuther Furth 2, Fortuna Dusseldorf 1

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Ragnar Ache (28, 57).

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kristoffer Peterson (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 1, Hannover 1

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Sarpreet Singh (16).

Hannover: Cedric Teuchert (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

FC Magdeburg 1, St. Pauli 2

FC Magdeburg: Baris Atik (39).

St. Pauli: Jackson Irvine (74), Jakov Medic (88).

Halftime: 1-0.