|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|23
|17
|3
|3
|51
|23
|54
|Man City
|23
|16
|3
|4
|59
|23
|51
|Man United
|23
|14
|4
|5
|38
|28
|46
|Newcastle
|22
|10
|11
|1
|35
|13
|41
|Tottenham
|23
|12
|3
|8
|42
|35
|39
|Brighton
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|28
|35
|Fulham
|23
|10
|5
|8
|34
|30
|35
|Brentford
|22
|8
|10
|4
|36
|29
|34
|Liverpool
|21
|9
|5
|7
|36
|28
|32
|Chelsea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|23
|22
|31
|Aston Villa
|23
|8
|4
|11
|28
|38
|28
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|7
|9
|20
|30
|25
|Leicester
|22
|7
|3
|12
|36
|38
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|6
|6
|10
|17
|37
|24
|Wolverhampton
|22
|6
|5
|11
|17
|31
|23
|West Ham
|22
|5
|5
|12
|19
|27
|20
|Leeds
|22
|4
|7
|11
|28
|38
|19
|Everton
|22
|4
|6
|12
|16
|30
|18
|Bournemouth
|22
|4
|6
|12
|20
|44
|18
|Southampton
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18
|40
|15
___
West Ham 1, Chelsea 1
Arsenal 1, Brentford 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Leicester 4, Tottenham 1
Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 1
Leeds 0, Man United 2
Man City 3, Aston Villa 1
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Arsenal 1, Man City 3
Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|31
|20
|9
|2
|62
|27
|69
|Sheffield United
|32
|18
|7
|7
|54
|30
|61
|Middlesbrough
|32
|16
|6
|10
|53
|37
|54
|Luton Town
|31
|13
|11
|7
|39
|31
|50
|Millwall
|31
|14
|7
|10
|39
|32
|49
|Sunderland
|31
|13
|9
|9
|46
|33
|48
|Watford
|32
|12
|11
|9
|38
|35
|47
|Blackburn
|31
|14
|4
|13
|33
|37
|46
|Norwich
|31
|13
|6
|12
|43
|36
|45
|West Brom
|31
|12
|9
|10
|40
|33
|45
|Coventry
|31
|11
|9
|11
|33
|33
|42
|Swansea
|31
|11
|9
|11
|45
|46
|42
|Hull
|32
|11
|8
|13
|38
|47
|41
|Preston
|31
|11
|8
|12
|28
|37
|41
|Reading
|32
|12
|5
|15
|35
|47
|41
|Bristol City
|31
|10
|10
|11
|41
|40
|40
|QPR
|32
|10
|9
|13
|33
|43
|39
|Birmingham
|31
|10
|8
|13
|36
|40
|38
|Stoke
|31
|10
|7
|14
|36
|38
|37
|Cardiff
|33
|9
|8
|16
|25
|36
|35
|Rotherham
|31
|7
|12
|12
|34
|42
|33
|Wigan
|31
|7
|9
|15
|29
|50
|30
|Huddersfield
|31
|7
|7
|17
|28
|42
|28
|Blackpool
|31
|6
|10
|15
|31
|47
|28
___
Birmingham 2, West Brom 0
Blackpool 0, Rotherham 0
Bristol City 1, Norwich 0
Burnley 3, Preston 0
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 3
Coventry 1, Luton Town 1
QPR 1, Millwall 2
Sheffield United 3, Swansea 0
Stoke 0, Hull 0
Sunderland 1, Reading 0
Watford 1, Blackburn 1
Wigan 1, Huddersfield 0
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 2
Coventry 1, Millwall 0
Norwich 3, Hull 1
QPR 0, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Watford 1
Reading 2, Rotherham 1
Bristol City 1, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Luton Town 1
Swansea 2, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Huddersfield 0
Sheffield United 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Blackburn 1
Cardiff 1, Reading 0
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|31
|20
|7
|4
|57
|32
|67
|Sheffield Wednesday
|30
|19
|8
|3
|53
|20
|65
|Bolton
|32
|17
|8
|7
|48
|23
|59
|Ipswich
|31
|15
|12
|4
|56
|31
|57
|Derby
|30
|15
|9
|6
|48
|25
|54
|Barnsley
|29
|16
|5
|8
|41
|27
|53
|Wycombe
|30
|15
|5
|10
|43
|29
|50
|Shrewsbury
|31
|14
|6
|11
|39
|33
|48
|Peterborough
|29
|14
|2
|13
|45
|38
|44
|Portsmouth
|29
|10
|11
|8
|37
|36
|41
|Charlton
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|41
|40
|Exeter
|31
|10
|9
|12
|42
|42
|39
|Lincoln
|29
|8
|14
|7
|29
|31
|38
|Bristol Rovers
|31
|10
|8
|13
|43
|53
|38
|Port Vale
|31
|10
|7
|14
|32
|46
|37
|Oxford United
|32
|9
|9
|14
|36
|40
|36
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|8
|11
|11
|34
|34
|35
|Cheltenham
|30
|9
|6
|15
|25
|36
|33
|Burton Albion
|30
|8
|7
|15
|38
|57
|31
|Milton Keynes Dons
|31
|8
|5
|18
|28
|46
|29
|Morecambe
|30
|6
|10
|14
|32
|49
|28
|Accrington Stanley
|29
|6
|9
|14
|25
|47
|27
|Cambridge United
|30
|7
|5
|18
|25
|51
|26
|Forest Green
|32
|5
|7
|20
|25
|59
|22
___
Barnsley 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion 1, Exeter 0
Charlton 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1
Morecambe 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 0, Bolton 5
Plymouth 3, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 3, Port Vale 2
Wycombe 3, Derby 2
Accrington Stanley 0, Wycombe 2
Bolton 5, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Ipswich 0
Cambridge United 1, Cheltenham 2
Derby 1, Lincoln 1
Exeter 0, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Peterborough 0
Forest Green 0, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Port Vale 1, Barnsley 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|32
|20
|7
|5
|42
|19
|67
|Stevenage
|29
|16
|9
|4
|43
|23
|57
|Carlisle
|31
|14
|10
|7
|48
|32
|52
|Northampton
|30
|14
|10
|6
|43
|29
|52
|Mansfield Town
|30
|14
|7
|9
|47
|37
|49
|Salford
|31
|14
|7
|10
|41
|31
|49
|Stockport County
|30
|14
|6
|10
|44
|29
|48
|Bradford
|29
|13
|9
|7
|37
|28
|48
|Doncaster
|30
|14
|4
|12
|36
|40
|46
|Sutton United
|31
|12
|8
|11
|32
|38
|44
|Swindon
|30
|11
|9
|10
|38
|34
|42
|Tranmere
|31
|11
|8
|12
|32
|30
|41
|AFC Wimbledon
|30
|10
|11
|9
|30
|29
|41
|Barrow
|31
|12
|5
|14
|34
|40
|41
|Walsall
|28
|10
|10
|8
|31
|24
|40
|Colchester
|32
|9
|8
|15
|31
|38
|35
|Crewe
|29
|8
|11
|10
|25
|36
|35
|Newport County
|29
|8
|9
|12
|29
|33
|33
|Grimsby Town
|27
|9
|6
|12
|30
|35
|33
|Harrogate Town
|29
|7
|7
|15
|35
|45
|28
|Gillingham
|29
|6
|9
|14
|17
|34
|27
|Crawley Town
|28
|6
|8
|14
|32
|46
|26
|Hartlepool
|31
|6
|8
|17
|31
|56
|26
|Rochdale
