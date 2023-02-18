All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 48 30 9 7 2 69 148 123 Hershey 48 30 12 5 1 66 140 120 Charlotte 48 28 16 2 2 60 150 139 Springfield 47 24 18 1 4 53 145 135 Lehigh Valley 48 24 19 3 2 53 142 143 WB/Scranton 47 21 20 2 4 48 129 134 Bridgeport 47 20 19 7 1 48 151 158 Hartford 48 19 20 3 6 47 137 155

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 49 33 13 2 1 69 171 154 Utica 48 23 18 5 2 53 138 143 Rochester 45 23 19 2 1 49 140 150 Syracuse 46 21 18 4 3 49 161 151 Laval 48 20 20 6 2 48 171 172 Cleveland 46 21 20 3 2 47 152 170 Belleville 48 19 24 4 1 43 155 179

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 47 26 11 7 3 62 174 137 Milwaukee 47 29 15 1 2 61 165 135 Manitoba 47 26 16 3 2 57 145 142 Rockford 49 24 17 4 4 56 157 162 Iowa 49 22 18 5 4 53 145 152 Grand Rapids 47 20 23 2 2 44 131 173 Chicago 45 18 22 3 2 41 132 162

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 49 35 12 2 0 72 181 122 Coachella Valley 44 31 8 4 1 67 159 117 Abbotsford 49 29 16 2 2 62 170 143 Colorado 49 28 16 4 1 61 143 129 Ontario 47 27 17 2 1 57 151 130 Tucson 50 21 25 4 0 46 156 176 Bakersfield 47 20 23 2 2 44 139 149 San Jose 48 19 25 0 4 42 125 163 Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140 San Diego 49 14 35 0 0 28 122 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3

Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 5, Laval 3

Providence 6, Springfield 2

Rochester 6, Toronto 2

Manitoba 2, Iowa 1

Rockford 3, Texas 2

Calgary 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, Coachella Valley 2

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.