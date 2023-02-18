All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|48
|30
|9
|7
|2
|69
|148
|123
|Hershey
|48
|30
|12
|5
|1
|66
|140
|120
|Charlotte
|48
|28
|16
|2
|2
|60
|150
|139
|Springfield
|47
|24
|18
|1
|4
|53
|145
|135
|Lehigh Valley
|48
|24
|19
|3
|2
|53
|142
|143
|WB/Scranton
|47
|21
|20
|2
|4
|48
|129
|134
|Bridgeport
|47
|20
|19
|7
|1
|48
|151
|158
|Hartford
|48
|19
|20
|3
|6
|47
|137
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|49
|33
|13
|2
|1
|69
|171
|154
|Utica
|48
|23
|18
|5
|2
|53
|138
|143
|Rochester
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|140
|150
|Syracuse
|46
|21
|18
|4
|3
|49
|161
|151
|Laval
|48
|20
|20
|6
|2
|48
|171
|172
|Cleveland
|46
|21
|20
|3
|2
|47
|152
|170
|Belleville
|48
|19
|24
|4
|1
|43
|155
|179
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|47
|26
|11
|7
|3
|62
|174
|137
|Milwaukee
|47
|29
|15
|1
|2
|61
|165
|135
|Manitoba
|47
|26
|16
|3
|2
|57
|145
|142
|Rockford
|49
|24
|17
|4
|4
|56
|157
|162
|Iowa
|49
|22
|18
|5
|4
|53
|145
|152
|Grand Rapids
|47
|20
|23
|2
|2
|44
|131
|173
|Chicago
|45
|18
|22
|3
|2
|41
|132
|162
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|35
|12
|2
|0
|72
|181
|122
|Coachella Valley
|44
|31
|8
|4
|1
|67
|159
|117
|Abbotsford
|49
|29
|16
|2
|2
|62
|170
|143
|Colorado
|49
|28
|16
|4
|1
|61
|143
|129
|Ontario
|47
|27
|17
|2
|1
|57
|151
|130
|Tucson
|50
|21
|25
|4
|0
|46
|156
|176
|Bakersfield
|47
|20
|23
|2
|2
|44
|139
|149
|San Jose
|48
|19
|25
|0
|4
|42
|125
|163
|Henderson
|48
|16
|27
|0
|5
|37
|122
|140
|San Diego
|49
|14
|35
|0
|0
|28
|122
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Bridgeport 6, Hartford 3
Cleveland 6, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 5, Laval 3
Providence 6, Springfield 2
Rochester 6, Toronto 2
Manitoba 2, Iowa 1
Rockford 3, Texas 2
Calgary 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 4, Coachella Valley 2
Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.