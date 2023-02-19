Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted central Taiwan at 11:49 p.m. on Saturday night (Feb. 18), sending shockwaves across much of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 23.4 km south-southeast of Nantou County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 18.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Nantou County, Yulin County, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 3 was reported in Chiayi County, Taichung City, Chiayi City, Taitung County, Tainan City, and Hualien County.

An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County, and Penghu County. An intensity level of 1 was measured in Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and New Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.