Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks central Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves reported in Nantou, Yunlin, and Changhua from magnitude 5.0 temblor

  167
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/19 00:07
Map of magnitude 5.0 earthquake recorded on Feb. 18. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 5.0 earthquake recorded on Feb. 18. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted central Taiwan at 11:49 p.m. on Saturday night (Feb. 18), sending shockwaves across much of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 23.4 km south-southeast of Nantou County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 18.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Nantou County, Yulin County, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 3 was reported in Chiayi County, Taichung City, Chiayi City, Taitung County, Tainan City, and Hualien County.

An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County, and Penghu County. An intensity level of 1 was measured in Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and New Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Turkish TV star Wu Feng on Taiwan's response to Turkey earthquake
Turkish TV star Wu Feng on Taiwan's response to Turkey earthquake
2023/02/18 11:25
Taipei earthquake caused by volcanic activity
Taipei earthquake caused by volcanic activity
2023/02/17 14:55
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rocks Taipei
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rocks Taipei
2023/02/17 09:52
Politician calls for review of geological survey in Taiwan after Turkey quake
Politician calls for review of geological survey in Taiwan after Turkey quake
2023/02/16 10:18
Shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts south Taiwan
Shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts south Taiwan
2023/02/16 09:35