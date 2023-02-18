Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 18, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;93;78;Mostly sunny;90;80;SSW;9;75%;14%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;73;65;Sunny and breezy;74;66;WNW;14;60%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;56;32;Mostly sunny;63;37;NNW;6;65%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;63;47;Clouds and sun;67;46;E;6;54%;0%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy with rain;54;46;A shower;49;43;SW;12;84%;83%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;30;23;Low clouds breaking;29;13;NNE;5;80%;9%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, milder;53;35;Sunny and mild;63;38;SSE;6;48%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;18;0;Cloudy and cold;14;5;S;10;95%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NE;7;44%;68%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;62;45;Mostly sunny;63;46;WSW;7;65%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;73;61;A little p.m. rain;74;61;SSW;6;71%;57%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;N;7;28%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;93;72;Showers around;90;71;SE;8;75%;76%;3

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;59;Hazy sunshine;88;60;E;7;46%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;92;73;High clouds and hot;93;74;S;7;49%;2%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;63;45;Partly sunny;62;46;WSW;7;61%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Some sleet;37;23;Partly sunny, mild;50;25;N;11;31%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy, mild;59;44;Mostly cloudy, warm;62;42;WNW;8;60%;84%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy with rain;47;36;Partly sunny;45;35;W;11;75%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;48;A little p.m. rain;67;46;SE;6;73%;86%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;64;ENE;9;67%;89%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little rain;61;50;A little rain, windy;57;35;NNW;20;69%;96%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;52;46;Mostly cloudy, mist;49;41;WSW;9;81%;48%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;38;W;11;65%;33%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy in the p.m.;60;45;Occasional rain;56;30;NW;12;78%;96%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;54;Sunny and nice;79;59;E;10;41%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;67;A t-storm around;86;67;ENE;7;64%;48%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;57;48;Decreasing clouds;58;30;NW;11;44%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;NNE;12;52%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;NW;10;67%;62%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, pleasant;84;59;Mostly sunny, nice;85;64;E;4;55%;26%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;73;Sunny;90;72;ESE;8;69%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Milder;45;38;Breezy in the a.m.;51;32;WNW;15;57%;9%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;89;75;Showers around;87;76;ESE;7;78%;96%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;44;34;Mostly cloudy;43;37;W;11;65%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;64;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;NNE;12;68%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Variable cloudiness;53;44;Warmer;69;58;SSW;11;45%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;90;78;Mostly cloudy;90;76;NE;11;66%;39%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;82;60;Warm with hazy sun;87;63;SSE;5;51%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;51;26;Breezy in the p.m.;48;26;S;11;32%;16%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;85;65;Hazy and very warm;87;66;SW;5;48%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;SE;5;79%;92%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;54;42;Partly sunny;55;48;WSW;15;78%;9%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;52;39;Mostly sunny, mild;61;41;NNE;8;49%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;61;58;Partly sunny, breezy;62;58;ENE;18;80%;46%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;73;66;Rain and drizzle;75;65;W;6;78%;70%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;73;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;63;NNE;9;77%;85%;9

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;83;70;Lots of sun, nice;85;68;E;11;65%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snowy;32;29;A little snow;31;17;NNW;6;88%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;S;4;62%;97%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;75;64;Very warm;86;59;ENE;7;50%;31%;6

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;77;72;A couple of showers;81;72;ENE;9;72%;91%;2

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sun;94;62;Hazy sunshine;93;64;SE;7;46%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and very warm;90;59;Some brightening;82;56;NE;5;34%;18%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;53;49;Breezy;62;50;WSW;14;62%;29%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;WSW;12;80%;90%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;85;73;Hazy sun;87;73;NNW;7;50%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;74;59;A stray thunderstorm;76;58;N;6;73%;57%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;59;37;A shower in the p.m.;56;35;SW;4;54%;85%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;90;61;Nice with sunshine;88;68;W;9;45%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;73;51;Hazy sunshine;77;52;SSW;5;51%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun, very warm;88;60;Hazy sun;92;65;N;12;26%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy, windy;46;34;Breezy in the a.m.;41;27;WNW;13;70%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around, warm;88;74;A couple of showers;86;73;NNE;9;70%;89%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;Cloudy;92;74;SW;7;66%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Very warm;83;71;Mostly sunny and hot;90;73;SSW;5;63%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershowers;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;NNE;4;74%;94%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;54;38;High clouds and mild;62;37;ESE;6;52%;44%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Plenty of sun;91;76;Mostly sunny;88;78;SW;8;72%;4%;10

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;79;71;High clouds;77;71;SSE;10;82%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;65;50;Clouds and sun, nice;67;52;NE;7;65%;30%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and breezy;58;46;Mostly cloudy;55;44;WSW;9;67%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;70;47;Partly sunny;69;47;W;7;30%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Cloudy;86;77;SSW;7;73%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;59;35;Partly sunny, mild;67;39;NE;5;57%;7%;4

Male, Maldives;Clearing, very warm;89;80;Partly sunny;89;79;NE;13;71%;65%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;A morning t-storm;81;74;NE;4;89%;99%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;84;77;Downpours;85;77;SSE;7;76%;98%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Very warm;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;S;8;54%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;79;44;Plenty of sunshine;82;48;SW;6;31%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy with a shower;80;72;A shower;82;71;S;9;72%;81%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;38;31;Breezy in the a.m.;35;27;WNW;13;80%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;89;74;Rather cloudy, windy;89;74;ENE;20;59%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, breezy;69;50;Sunny and warmer;79;56;NE;9;42%;1%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;31;25;Inc. clouds;40;36;S;8;63%;32%;3

Moscow, Russia;Winds subsiding;23;18;A bit of a.m. snow;24;21;SSW;11;86%;99%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and hot;95;74;NE;8;31%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;82;61;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;NE;13;52%;27%;10

New York, United States;Breezy and cooler;44;36;Partly sunny;50;44;SSW;10;47%;25%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;61;40;Sunny;64;44;W;9;68%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;21;14;Low clouds;18;6;S;8;68%;44%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;59;49;A little p.m. rain;60;42;WNW;12;81%;76%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;40;24;Periods of sun;36;27;ENE;5;63%;77%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy, not as cold;32;20;Rather cloudy;41;34;SSW;9;71%;33%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;75;NNE;4;80%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;90;72;Partly sunny;91;72;N;10;60%;26%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;83;74;Brief a.m. showers;84;71;NE;9;73%;85%;3

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;57;48;Cloudy;55;38;NW;9;73%;6%;1

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming windy;95;69;Very warm;88;69;ESE;13;44%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot with some sun;91;76;Clearing and hot;93;74;W;6;60%;55%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot with high clouds;92;75;A t-storm around;91;75;ESE;10;74%;93%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;92;66;ESE;8;48%;4%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;55;46;A bit of rain;50;35;W;15;79%;90%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;49;28;Breezy and colder;39;21;NW;14;54%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;50;Mostly cloudy, rain;67;51;NNE;5;76%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;78;51;Nice with some sun;72;47;SW;6;63%;56%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;ESE;8;71%;69%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;35;34;A little a.m. rain;38;34;W;21;88%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;40;32;Breezy with a flurry;36;30;WNW;13;72%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;Showers around;87;77;ENE;8;73%;93%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;60;45;Clouds and sun;69;46;NNE;8;21%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;Fog, then some sun;59;45;Mostly cloudy;61;43;NE;6;77%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;29;24;A bit of a.m. snow;27;17;ENE;9;77%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;42;Mostly sunny;59;44;NE;8;63%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;81;64;Windy;81;64;ENE;22;42%;1%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Increasingly windy;84;73;Windy with a shower;84;72;E;17;62%;82%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Breezy this morning;81;62;Nice with sunshine;80;63;N;11;52%;26%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;41;Nice with sunshine;77;40;E;8;22%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;89;57;Sunny and seasonable;91;56;SW;7;39%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;85;68;Some sun, a shower;83;67;N;9;68%;57%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;62;49;Partly sunny, warmer;70;51;E;5;56%;15%;4

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;48;40;A p.m. shower or two;49;45;SSW;8;80%;94%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and mild;53;38;Cooler with hazy sun;44;23;WNW;10;48%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny;54;37;N;11;59%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NNE;8;73%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;61;35;Partly sunny, mild;61;41;WNW;5;59%;25%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;82;72;Partly sunny;81;72;ENE;17;62%;72%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, windy;41;26;Cloudy and breezy;36;21;WNW;15;55%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;92;72;Very warm and humid;82;74;NNE;12;72%;7%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and clouds;78;59;Rain and drizzle;72;55;ENE;11;81%;93%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;36;30;A little snow;32;28;NNW;17;87%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;48;33;High clouds;55;36;ENE;6;54%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Milder with clearing;48;33;An afternoon shower;51;38;NNW;10;64%;73%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;Breezy in the p.m.;55;39;NNE;12;27%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;Plenty of sun;67;49;NNE;7;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;62;38;Partly sunny, nice;63;42;E;5;62%;31%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;55;46;Windy;65;44;N;16;69%;60%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;39;33;Mostly cloudy;44;37;SW;13;63%;29%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;63;47;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;ESE;6;68%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;64;46;Hazy sunshine;70;47;NNW;6;57%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;16;-2;Hazy sun and breezy;22;-8;NNE;14;61%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;48;40;A shower in the p.m.;45;42;W;4;88%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;59;49;A touch of rain;56;40;NNW;17;70%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. shower;85;68;Partly sunny, warmer;87;67;E;7;54%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Windy;40;30;Cloudy and breezy;38;27;WNW;14;70%;30%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;45;34;Breezy in the p.m.;41;32;WNW;14;72%;37%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;High clouds;69;59;Mostly sunny, windy;74;63;N;21;69%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;91;68;Sunny and hot;95;67;W;5;53%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;41;22;Sun and clouds;41;28;NE;3;47%;13%;4

