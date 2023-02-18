Alexa
Taiwan groups to mark anniversary of Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainians in Taiwan, Taiwanese politicians will address Liberty Square event

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/18 17:39
A protest near the Russian trade office in Taipei last year. 

A protest near the Russian trade office in Taipei last year.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaching, groups in Taiwan are planning new activities to mark the event, reports said Saturday (Feb. 18).

“One year of hope: Taiwan Stands with Ukraine” will be the theme of a meeting on Liberty Square in Taipei City on Feb. 25, the day after the anniversary, CNA reported. Between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., the event will invite Ukrainians living in Taiwan and Taiwanese politicians to address the crowds.

In the face of harrowing violence and atrocities, the people of Ukraine stood together to fight in the defense of their country, the organizers said.

While victory and peace had not yet been achieved, the courage and solidarity of the Ukrainian people had fired up people in Taiwan to continue their support.

The Feb. 25 event will not only feature speeches about the current situation in Ukraine and messages of support from Taiwan, but also music and songs from the East European country, according to the organizers.
