Global Eye Skin Care Market Projected To Reach USD 3.2 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 6.4%

The Global Eye Skin Care Market Was Valued at USD 1.7 Bn In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach USD 3.2 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 6.4%

Global Eye Skin Care Market by Product Type (Eye Cream, Eye Essence, Eye Mask, Massage Essential Oil, Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Factory Outlets, Internet Sales, Other Distribution Channel), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2033.

The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of using eye skincare products, particularly among the aging population. Additionally, the rise in pollution levels, exposure to UV rays, and increasing screen time have resulted in an increased demand for eye skincare products.

The eye skin care market is driven by various factors, including:

Growing Awareness: With the rise of social media and other digital platforms, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of taking care of the delicate skin around the eyes. This has led to an increased demand for eye skin care products. Aging Population: The global population is aging, and as people get older, they tend to experience a number of skin-related issues, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. This has resulted in a growing demand for eye skin care products that can help address these issues. Environmental Factors: The skin around the eyes is particularly vulnerable to damage from environmental factors, such as sun exposure, pollution, and harsh weather conditions. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking out products that can protect and nourish this delicate skin. Innovation in Product Formulations: Companies in the eye skin care market are continually innovating and developing new product formulations that are more effective and offer better results. This has helped to drive consumer demand and increase sales. Availability of Products: Eye skin care products are widely available, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. This has made it easier for consumers to access and purchase these products, which has contributed to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Eye Skin Care landscape appears highly consolidated, with a major chunk of it being dominated by below players.

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever plc

L’Oréal S.A.

Colgate-Palmolive

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Kao Corp.

Shiseido Co., Ltd

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products, Inc.

Eye Care Cosmetics

Segmentation for Global Eye Skin Care Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Based on Product Type

Eye Creams

Eye Essences

Eye Masks

Massage Essential Oils

Other Products

Based on Distribution Channel

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of eye skincare products and the rise in disposable income in developing countries such as China and India.

