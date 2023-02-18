Global Eye Skin Care Market Projected To Reach USD 3.2 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 6.4%

The Global Eye Skin Care Market Was Valued at USD 1.7 Bn In 2023 And Is Projected To Reach USD 3.2 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 6.4%
MarketResearch.Biz announces the publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Eye Skin Care Market by Product Type (Eye Cream, Eye Essence, Eye Mask, Massage Essential Oil, Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Factory Outlets, Internet Sales, Other Distribution Channel), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2033.”, which offers a holistic view of the global eye skin care market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.
The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of using eye skincare products, particularly among the aging population. Additionally, the rise in pollution levels, exposure to UV rays, and increasing screen time have resulted in an increased demand for eye skincare products.
The eye skin care market is driven by various factors, including:
- Growing Awareness: With the rise of social media and other digital platforms, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of taking care of the delicate skin around the eyes. This has led to an increased demand for eye skin care products.
- Aging Population: The global population is aging, and as people get older, they tend to experience a number of skin-related issues, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles. This has resulted in a growing demand for eye skin care products that can help address these issues.
- Environmental Factors: The skin around the eyes is particularly vulnerable to damage from environmental factors, such as sun exposure, pollution, and harsh weather conditions. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking out products that can protect and nourish this delicate skin.
- Innovation in Product Formulations: Companies in the eye skin care market are continually innovating and developing new product formulations that are more effective and offer better results. This has helped to drive consumer demand and increase sales.
- Availability of Products: Eye skin care products are widely available, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. This has made it easier for consumers to access and purchase these products, which has contributed to the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The Eye Skin Care landscape appears highly consolidated, with a major chunk of it being dominated by below players.
Procter & Gamble Company
Unilever plc
L’Oréal S.A.
Colgate-Palmolive
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Kao Corp.
Shiseido Co., Ltd
Beiersdorf AG
Avon Products, Inc.
Eye Care Cosmetics
Segmentation for Global Eye Skin Care Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region
Based on Product Type
Eye Creams
Eye Essences
Eye Masks
Massage Essential Oils
Other Products
Based on Distribution Channel
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Other Distribution Channels
Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of eye skincare products and the rise in disposable income in developing countries such as China and India.
