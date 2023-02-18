Altering diplomatic ties with Taiwan would be 'irrational': Paraguay president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Any change to diplomatic ties with Taiwan would be a mistake, Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez said on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Given all the fruitful results of bilateral cooperation, including in economy, trade, and culture, and the potential areas of partnership, any change to diplomatic relations with Taiwan would be “irrational and reckless,” Abdo said at a press conference.

As the president is serving out his last term, there are talks of Paraguay dropping Taiwan in favor of China ahead of general elections in April. Opposition party candidate Efrain Alegre has vowed to break off ties with Taiwan in order to open up Paraguay to China’s massive soy and beef markets if he is elected.

Commenting on this matter, Abdo said that from a rational, realistic, and historical perspective, Taiwan and Paraguay have had 65 years of friendly interactions. “I don’t think anyone would want to alter this relationship,” he said, adding that relations between Paraguay and Taiwan have been steadfast under his administration.

Under his presidency, Abdo said he has striven to deepen and strengthen the strategic alliance and partnership between the two nations. Paraguay has only ever had diplomatic ties with Taiwan, he said.

Paraguay is a global leader of clean, renewable energy, Abdo said, revealing the country is planning cooperation with Taiwan in EV technology. Taiwanese EV-related businesses have begun expansion into the Paraguayan and regional markets, he said.

He also expressed hope for more collaboration in food products and to see more Taiwanese business investments in South America via Paraguay.

Abdo thanked Taiwan for providing scholarships to Paraguayan students, noting that there are 330 nationals studying in Taiwan to learn Mandarin and better understand the Taiwan work culture. In the future, if Taiwanese businesses want to move to Paraguay, these scholarship recipients will be the best resource to make the process go smoothly, he said.

The president is wrapping up a trip to Taiwan. He arrived on Feb. 14 and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior government officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of common concern.

He also oversaw the signing of an agreement on the training, exchange, and cooperation of diplomatic personnel by the foreign ministers of the two countries and attended a Paraguay meat promotion and investment information session.

Abdo will depart Saturday night.